The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday was watched by a peak audience of 12 million viewers on BBC One.

The final was also viewed 3.9 million times on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Overall, an audience of 21.2 million watched the BBC's television coverage of the tournament.

England, who won the European Championship last year, were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Sydney.

