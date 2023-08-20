Last updated on .From the section Football

Peter Taylor's first job in management was with Dartford, from 1986 to 1990

Former Leicester, Hull and Crystal Palace manager Peter Taylor has been sacked as Maldon & Tiptree boss.

The 70-year-old took charge of the Isthmian League North club in December and took them from 18th to a 15th-place finish last season.

He leaves just three games into the new campaign after Saturday's 0-0 FA Cup preliminary round draw with West Essex.

"Making this decision so early into a season was not an easy one," said general manager Mitchell Cowling external-link .

"I had a lengthy conversation with Peter and expressed my apologies for the need to implement changes to the club's structure.

"I want to clarify that this decision is not based on results or performance, but rather a strategic direction I believe is necessary.

"I value Peter's dedication and hard work, and I will be wishing him success and rooting for him in his future endeavours."

Taylor, who took charge of England once as caretaker boss in 2000, won nine and lost nine of his 24 matches with the Essex club.

Assistant manager Liam Bailey will take over the team on an interim basis.