Andrew Neal converted from the spot on the stroke of half-time to make it four goals in as many games

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side looked "lethargic" as they fell to a third narrow defeat in seven days.

Andrew Neal scored for the fourth game in succession but the White Tigers went down 2-1 against Hampton and Richmond at Bolitho Park on Saturday.

Truro were top of the table after thrashing Welling 5-2 on the opening day but conceded injury-time winners at Braintree and Yeovil in their next two.

"It feels like there are a few things are going against us," Wotton said.

Truro began brightly, and Harvey Greenslade and Adam Porter sent headers off-target, but it was the Beavers who broke the deadlock on 22 minutes when Jordan Cheadle nodded home a corner at the back post.

Shane White fired wide but Truro went in level at the break after Neal was fouled in the box, before stepping up to send the keeper the wrong way for his fourth goal of the season.

After the break Neal saw an effort deflected wide but the visitors restored their advantage when Jamie Pardington parried a low shot only for Connor Kurran-Browne to tuck in the rebound.

Former Plymouth Parkway forward Ben Seymour rattled the crossbar for the visitors on his old stomping ground before sub Ryan Brett saw a late header saved as City tried to snatch a point.

"I thought we looked tired, lethargic, our decision making was really poor. In the first half there was nothing in the game, they got themselves 1-0 up, we got into some really good areas but we were so wasteful - our final ball and our decision-making in the final third was abysmal," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We got a lifeline and came in 1-1 at half-time. I told the lads it was a mentality day - dry pitch, long week with the two away games, the disappointment of conceding late goals in those games. It was about mentality - running harder, jumping higher, being stronger, and I'm not sure we did that.

"We huffed and puffed but we looked out on our feet. We have a lot of injuries. It feels there are a few things going against us, but I was disappointed."