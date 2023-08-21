Cameron Burgess joined Ipswich from Accrington Stanley in 2021

Ipswich Town will stay a "humble group" despite their flying start to the season, says defender Cameron Burgess.

The Tractor Boys made it three wins from three in the Championship by beating QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road.

It is their first season in the second tier since 2018-19, following last season's promotion from League One.

"It's nice to know in the back of your head that we do have a bit of improvement in us," centre-back Burgess told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"There are different challenges that every game is going to bring, there's an up in quality and physicality as well [compared to last season] and we're going to have to work hard for every point we get.

"But we knew that coming in - you see the quality throughout the league."

Conor Chaplin netted Ipswich's winner against QPR, his first goal at Championship level since scoring for Barnsley in a 2-2 draw with Norwich in May 2021.

And he will return to Yorkshire next weekend when Town take on Leeds United - who have only managed two points so far - at Elland Road.

Ipswich are top of the table on goal difference and have only conceded once in their three games, with Vaclav Hladky in goal following Christian Walton's pre-season injury.

"There's a bit of personal pride for us boys at the back, but also for the whole team," said 27-year-old Burgess.

"We defend from the front and we're together in everything we do - we score together, we keep clean sheets together.

"We train so hard together that anyone can fill in any spot, and Vaz has come in and done really well. He's come in and grabbed his chance."

Although born in Aberdeen, Burgess has played for Australia up to under-23 level and they are keeping tabs on his performances.

Craig Moore of the Australian FA, himself a former international defender, was at Loftus Road and Burgess added: "I knew he was coming to the game. He's a great guy and has helped me out a lot. He's someone I can lean on for good advice, having played in the same position as me.

"There's Massi [Massimo Luongo] as well - both of us will keep our heads down and keep playing well for our club.

"That's anyone's dream, to play at the highest level they possibly can and it would be a personal highlight in my career."