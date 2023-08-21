Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton signed Amadou Onana from Lille in August 2022

Everton have condemned the "vile" racist abuse faced by Amadou Onana after Sunday's 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Midfielder Onana, 22, shared a screenshot of a racist message directed towards him on social media.

Last week Everton condemned the social media abuse suffered by striker Neal Maupay following the side's 1-0 loss to Fulham.

"Everton strongly condemn any form of racist and discriminatory abuse towards our players," the club said.

"Such abuse is vile and will not and should not be tolerated."

Everton added they were conducting an investigation to identify the individual involved and would be supporting the police with any of their investigations.

"We must all take a zero tolerance stance by reporting such behaviour to social media platforms and the authorities. Racism has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities," the Toffees added.