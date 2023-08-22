Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Sam Bellis made four appearances for Southampton's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

Barrow have signed former Southampton striker Sam Bellis on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 20-year-old left the Saints earlier in the summer, having failed to make an appearance for the first team.

Before joining Southampton, he spent time in Manchester City's academy, where he worked under Barrow assistant Adam Temple.

The Bluebirds are sixth in League Two with seven points from their first four matches of the season.

