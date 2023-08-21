Quiz: Name the Rangers starting XI that beat PSV Eindhoven in 2022
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
|Champions League play-off: Rangers v PSV Eindhoven
|Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 22 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Rangers are up against familiar opponents in Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg - PSV Eindhoven.
The Dutch side were beaten by the Scottish Premiership outfit at the same stage of last season's competition. Can you name the starting XI from Rangers' 1-0 win in Eindhoven.
Can you name the Rangers team that beat PSV Eindhoven in 2022?
Score: 0 / 11
04:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- Visit our Rangers page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content