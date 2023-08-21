Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Flynn Downes featured 11 times as West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season, but did not play in the final against Fiorentina

Championship side Southampton have signed West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Swansea City last summer.

Downes played under current Saints boss Russell Martin during his year-long spell with the Swans, scoring one goal in 39 outings for the Welsh club.

He began his career at Ipswich Town and has spent time on loan at Luton Town.

"Flynn is a really dynamic player and someone who will add a lot of quality in midfield," Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox told the club website. external-link

"He's got a great relationship with Russell and his coaching staff already, which means he also comes in with a real understanding of the system and how we want to play, which is ideal for both us and him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.