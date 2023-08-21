Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Rangers manager has altered his squad for the play-off tie

Champions League play-off: Rangers v PSV Eindhoven Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 22 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Michael Beale says Rangers face "the sternest test" against PSV Eindhoven in the final round of Champions League qualifying.

Rangers host the Dutch club in Tuesday's first leg, having beaten the same side at this stage last season.

The loser of the play-off tie will enter the Europa League group stage.

"We know we need to go across to Eindhoven and put in a fantastic performance regardless of what happens tomorrow night," said Beale.

"I'm looking for us to show a real strong foot in the first leg. It's about setting the second leg up.

"We're up against a formidable opponent. We're playing against probably the strongest side we could play right now - the sternest test that we'll probably face across the season. They're a very, very good team. They've invested in the team heavily.

"Offensively, they're an excellent team. If we were to come out the other side of it, it would be because of two really, really big performances."

After reaching the Champions League group stage last season, Rangers slumped to six straight defeats home and away against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax, just months after featuring in the Europa League final.

"It's hugely important to the players because I know it's their dream and their ambition [is to play in the Champions League]," said Beale.

"It would be important because it would be more finances than going into the Europa League. We know we're guaranteed that.

"In our way is an excellent team, but it's a fantastic opportunity for everybody."

Team news

Defender Ben Davies and winger Rabbi Matondo have been added to Rangers' squad for the tie, replacing left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and attacker Ianis Hagi.

"It's a squad game and I think we're going to need 14, 15 players to step up in both games," said Beale.

Former Rangers playmaker Malik Tillman is part of PSV Eindhoven's squad.

And PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz said: "It's something special when the crowd get behind the team. It's our job to keep the home fans quiet, and good football will do that."

New dangers & familiar threats for Rangers

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod

While there are new dangers for Rangers to consider, old threats also remain.

Luuk de Jong leads the line and is ably supported by the likes of Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko and Ibrahim Sangare, who opened the scoring at Ibrox in last season's thrilling first leg.

It is also worth mentioning youngster Isaac Babadi, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder in whom Bosz has placed a lot of faith during these early weeks of the season.

Despite being shorn of Cody Gakpo, who starred against Rangers last season before leaving for Liverpool in a multi-million pound deal, PSV are probably stronger this time around than they were in 2022, meaning this is about as tough a match-up as Michael Beale's side could have faced at this stage of qualifying.

