Europa Conference League play-off: Heart of Midlothian v PAOK Salonika Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 24 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hearts will need their best performance of the season to beat Greek side PAOK and reach the Conference League group stage for the second season running, says head coach Frankie McAvoy.

Hearts beat Rosenborg 4-3 on aggregate in the previous round thanks to a stirring second-leg comeback.

And McAvoy believes his players can raise their game again for Thursday's play-off first leg at Tynecastle.

"We need to go up a level again," he said.

"I believe we are capable of doing that. We recovered from going a goal behind at home to Rosenborg and recovering from that early setback showed the camaraderie, the real hunger, desire and drive within the group.

"We set ourselves the challenge when we were in close-season that we would try to qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League and that is still our aim.

"We now have a two-legged affair with PAOK and hopefully we are good enough to come through that."

McAvoy emphasised the importance of taking a lead to Thessaloniki next week, but says Hearts will not be reckless in front of their own fans.

"It's another tough tie," McAvoy added. "I don't think many people would have picked us to go through against Rosenborg over two legs. It's a similar type of tie.

"We need to do our utmost to try and take an advantage going over to Greece which will be tough in terms of the heat. The most important thing is making sure we are still in the game.

"I think the crowd will play a big part tomorrow. Even when we went a goal down early against Rosenborg, the support was fantastic and drove us on. Players love that. They get a real kick and a drive from it. That will be important tomorrow.

"I thought the noise levels last week were incredible. That was a real driving factor in us getting the win."

Team news

Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett remain out for Hearts with long-term injuries, while Peter Haring is struggling with an ankle issue.

Jorge Grant will also miss the game, having not been registered in Hearts' squad for the double-header against the Greeks.

For PAOK, former Aston Villa left back Ally Samatta went off injured on Sunday against Asteras Tripolis in the 3-0 opening league win and may not feature on Thursday night.