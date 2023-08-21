Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a suspected fractured cheekbone in Everton's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, was substituted after 38 minutes following a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he challenged for the ball.

He has a bruised face and will undergo further assessment with the club's medical staff this week.

He must now follow the FA's concussion protocols before returning to action.

Calvert-Lewin attempted to continue in the game but was clearly struggling and appeared to be jeered by his own supporters when walking off the pitch.

The Englishman reacted by putting his thumb up in their direction before heading down the tunnel.

Manager Sean Dyche said after the game they were "hoping it's just a knock" but it seems the injury suffered by Calvert-Lewin is worse than first feared.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury and managed just two goals across the entirety of last term, and has only scored four times in the league since August 2021.

He has completed 90 minutes only four times since the start of last season, including just once since January.