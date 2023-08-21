Close menu

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker suffers suspected fractured cheekbone

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a suspected fractured cheekbone in Everton's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, was substituted after 38 minutes following a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he challenged for the ball.

He has a bruised face and will undergo further assessment with the club's medical staff this week.

He must now follow the FA's concussion protocols before returning to action.

Calvert-Lewin attempted to continue in the game but was clearly struggling and appeared to be jeered by his own supporters when walking off the pitch.

The Englishman reacted by putting his thumb up in their direction before heading down the tunnel.

Manager Sean Dyche said after the game they were "hoping it's just a knock" but it seems the injury suffered by Calvert-Lewin is worse than first feared.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury and managed just two goals across the entirety of last term, and has only scored four times in the league since August 2021.

He has completed 90 minutes only four times since the start of last season, including just once since January.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by ACV, today at 16:44

    He has no luck does he.

  • Comment posted by ste, today at 16:43

    By far the worst fans in the world. Booing a lad who came off with an obvious bad injury then racist to Onana as well. Boo squad are embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 16:42

    Brave of him to take on Emi Martinez but also a little like running into a brick wall I should think...

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 16:42

    That looked real nasty on TV, good luck on your recovery, Neil LFC

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:41

    Muscular injuries can be a sign that a player is injury prone. A fractured cheekbone is just bad luck.

  • Comment posted by voice of reason, today at 16:41

    Pickford is toxic and the main problem at Everton

  • Comment posted by DevilGary, today at 16:40

    It's hardly breaking news that Calvert-Lewin is injured.

  • Comment posted by Holly Bibble, today at 16:40

    I assume DCL will return to action sporting one of those cool Batman masks?

  • Comment posted by Saul Goodman, today at 16:39

    Given all the time this lad has spent sidelined with injury, I guess we'll never know for certain exactly how bang average he is.

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 16:39

    Pretty disgusting the reports of Everton fans abusing him yesterday after having a busted cheek. Need to get behind the team no matter what.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:38

    More knocks than an Amazon delivery driver this kid.

  • Comment posted by Noodlebug, today at 16:36

    He has been very unlucky, all the commenters blaming him for his own injury record should be ashamed. How is he supposed to avoid them other than tiptoeing around the pitch? He's a committed professional and injury comes with the territory, no player controls how many or how severe they are going to be. Very surprising Everton didn't invest in a proven back-up goalscorer.

    • Reply posted by Pau, today at 16:41

      Pau replied:
      Proven goalscorers tend not to want to be back ups!!

  • Comment posted by No 92, today at 16:36

    Interesting comment from Townsend on MOTD last night regarding FFP. Sounds like a dip in the championship might do EFC the world of good, backwards I know that sounds...

    • Reply posted by lee_gerrard, today at 16:43

      lee_gerrard replied:
      for all our sakes.

  • Comment posted by JTHECAT, today at 16:36

    Why do Everton need a new stadium? Rubbish team ,fed up fans and soon to be playing Championship football.

    • Reply posted by Baltimora, today at 16:40

      Baltimora replied:
      Yw clueless!!!

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 16:35

    Everton have some cheek pretending to be a Premier League club.

    • Reply posted by Baltimora, today at 16:40

      Baltimora replied:
      You clearly will walk alone...

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 16:33

    Che better sign quick from saints before he ends up back in the championship with Everton.

  • Comment posted by monthly-flow, today at 16:33

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Harveydog, today at 16:33

    And buying a Championship striker to replace him will get you where exactly ?

    The Championship....

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 16:33

    should have gone down two seasons ago, but there was worse yet again. Maybe this time its over

