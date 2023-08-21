Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Yasin Ayari (left) has yet to play for Brighton's first team this season

Coventry City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Swede joined the Seagulls from AIK Solna on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January for £3.5m.

He was given his debut in a 5-0 FA Cup win over Grimsby and has made three Premier League appearances, including a first start against Aston Villa in May.

Ayari played for Sweden at age-group levels before winning his first senior cap against Finland in January.

"He is a versatile player who can play across the midfield area, but predominantly central, and is technically adept too with pace and energy," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

Ayari is Coventry's 10th signing since their Championship play-off final defeat by Luton Town on penalties at Wembley, following the arrivals of Luis Binks, Haji Wright, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brad Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere and Bobby Thomas.

Last week, Robins stated that he wanted four more incomings before the transfer window closes.

Coventry drew 1-1 at Swansea on Saturday and have taken four points from their opening three games of the new season.

Ayari said he had followed Coventry last season when compatriot and former Brighton forward Viktor Gyokeres - sold to Sporting Lisbon during the summer - was leading the Sky Blues' attack.

He told the club website: external-link "England is good. The Premier League is the best in the world, so this is the best place to develop and play football.

"I've decided to come on loan to Coventry because I think it's the right move for me to develop and become a better player."

