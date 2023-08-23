SpartansSpartans19:45CelticCeltic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|1
|15
|6
|2
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|6
|3
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|4
|Glasgow City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Partick Thistle Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|Hibernian
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Motherwell
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Aberdeen Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|9
|Spartans
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|10
|Dundee United Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|11
|Hamilton Academical Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|12
|Montrose Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|13
|-12
|0