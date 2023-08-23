Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
SpartansSpartans19:45CelticCeltic
Venue: Ainslie Park

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic2200161156
2Rangers220011296
3Hearts22007076
4Glasgow City22006066
5Partick Thistle Women21014313
6Hibernian21014403
7Motherwell21013303
8Aberdeen Women210147-33
9Spartans200217-60
10Dundee United Women200207-70
11Hamilton Academical Women2002111-100
12Montrose Women2002113-120
