Scottish Women's Premier League
Glasgow CityGlasgow City4MotherwellMotherwell1

Glasgow City v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Glasgow City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Clachers
  • 27OscarssonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFoleyat 69'minutes
  • 5Walsh
  • 20Weir
  • 2Warrington
  • 15Gambone
  • 7FultonSubstituted forWardlawat 75'minutes
  • 16KozakSubstituted forMotlhaloat 69'minutes
  • 14DavidsonSubstituted forForrestat 75'minutes
  • 11WhelanSubstituted forMartinat 62'minutes
  • 17Sullivan

Substitutes

  • 4Lauder
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 18Moore
  • 22Wardlaw
  • 23Foley
  • 24Forrest
  • 29Gibson
  • 30Martin
  • 31Gray

Motherwell

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Mutch
  • 21McGonigleBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCunninghamat 79'minutes
  • 14Inglis
  • 5Addie
  • 4Watson
  • 20Collins
  • 19Boyes
  • 23GibbSubstituted forAndersonat 56'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 8RiceSubstituted forHayat 79'minutes
  • 9Boyce
  • 22CanavanSubstituted forMcDonald-Nguahat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cameron
  • 2Donald
  • 6Anderson
  • 15Cunningham
  • 17McDonald-Nguah
  • 24Hay
  • 28Cunningham
  • 32MacPhail
Referee:
Keiran Trayner

Match Stats

Home TeamGlasgow CityAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300211209
2Rangers3300133109
3Glasgow City330010199
4Hearts32018266
5Partick Thistle Women32017346
6Aberdeen Women320168-26
7Hibernian31114404
8Motherwell310247-33
9Dundee United Women301207-71
10Spartans3003112-110
11Montrose Women3003215-130
12Hamilton Academical Women3003114-130
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

