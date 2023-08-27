Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women13:00Montrose WomenMontrose Women
Venue: Petershill Park, Scotland

Partick Thistle Women v Montrose Women



Line-ups

Partick Thistle Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Cunningham
  • 2Slater
  • 17Ferguson
  • 3Lawton
  • 5Falconer
  • 6McGowan
  • 14Bulloch
  • 7Hay
  • 30Sinclair
  • 18Robb
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 1Easdon
  • 15Taylor
  • 16Wright
  • 19Munro
  • 22McQuillan
  • 27Longcake

Montrose Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Perry
  • 8Ross
  • 5Carter
  • 2Brough
  • 3Trialist
  • 20Harkin
  • 10Gammie
  • 6McLaren
  • 15Brown
  • 9Guthrie
  • 22Ridgeway

Substitutes

  • 7Reid
  • 14Taylor
  • 16Bruce
  • 17Burns
  • 18Mowatt
  • 19Blanchard
  • 21Robb
  • 23Codegoni
Referee:
Gary Hanvidge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300211209
2Rangers3300133109
3Glasgow City330010199
4Hearts32018266
5Partick Thistle Women32017346
6Aberdeen Women320168-26
7Hibernian31114404
8Motherwell310247-33
9Dundee United Women301207-71
10Spartans3003112-110
11Montrose Women3003215-130
12Hamilton Academical Women3003114-130
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

