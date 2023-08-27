MotherwellMotherwell16:00Hamilton Academical WomenHamilton Academical Women
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|1
|20
|9
|2
|Rangers
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|9
|3
|Glasgow City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|4
|Partick Thistle Women
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|5
|Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|6
|6
|Aberdeen Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|7
|Hibernian
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|8
|Motherwell
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|9
|Spartans
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|10
|Dundee United Women
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|1
|11
|Hamilton Academical Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|14
|-13
|0
|12
|Montrose Women
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|17
|-15
|0