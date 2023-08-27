Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
RangersRangers16:10Glasgow CityGlasgow City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300211209
2Rangers3300133109
3Glasgow City330010199
4Hearts32018266
5Partick Thistle Women32017346
6Aberdeen Women320168-26
7Hibernian31114404
8Motherwell310247-33
9Dundee United Women301207-71
10Spartans3003112-110
11Montrose Women3003215-130
12Hamilton Academical Women3003114-130
