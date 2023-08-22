Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stuart King's Carrick Rangers side have three points from three games this season

An American businessman has acquired a majority shareholding in Irish Premiership club Carrick Rangers.

Michael Smith was a senior executive at Nike for over 22 years and is currently the chief information officer of The Estee Lauder Companies.

The Portland native will be at Windsor Park on Saturday to watch Carrick take on Linfield.

He will work alongside the existing Rangers board of directors, who will all retain their roles.

"Becoming a steward of a club has been a dream of mine since the age of 13. I am so blessed to realise that dream with a club like Carrick Rangers and alongside a gentleman and leader like Peter [Clarke, the club chairman]," Smith said.

"The club belongs to the supporters and the community. Peter and I are merely stewards of the club. The commitment to the community is a big part of what attracted me to Carrick Rangers."

He added: "We need more fans in the stands, we need more volunteers in all aspects of the club but particularly our community engagement, more youth in the academy, and certainly the continued tremendous support of the local council.

"I have been an underdog my entire life and often been counted out. I relish the underdog role because it motivates me and I believe it makes achievement even more joyful."

Carrick, managed by Stuart King, have won one and lost two of their opening Irish Premiership matches and sit ninth in the table ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Crusaders.