Swansea City v Bournemouth

SwanseaSwansea City19:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 22Rushworth
- 26Naughton
- 5Cabango
- 6Darling
- 47Abdulai
- 7Allen
- 8Grimes
- 2Key
- 31Cooper
- 20Cullen
- 11Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 4Fulton
- 9Yates
- 12Paterson
- 16Cooper
- 18Patino
- 19Kukharevych
- 23Wood
- 30Ashby
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Radu
- 37Aarons
- 6Mepham
- 25Senesi
- 5Kelly
- 29Billing
- 8Rothwell
- 7Brooks
- 22Traorè
- 32Anthony
- 21Moore
Substitutes
- 1Neto
- 3Kerkez
- 4L Cook
- 9Solanke
- 10Christie
- 19Kluivert
- 23Hill
- 24Semenyo
- 26Kilkenny
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.