Newport County v Brentford

First Half ends, Newport County 0, Brentford 0.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 26Maxted
- 15Seberry
- 5J Clarke
- 4Delaney
- 3Lewis
- 11Waite
- 24Wildig
- 8Morris
- 33Bondswell
- 20CharsleyBooked at 6mins
- 9Bogle
Substitutes
- 1Townsend
- 2Payne
- 6Drysdale
- 17Bennett
- 18Rai
- 19McLoughlin
- 22Wood
- 30Palmer-Houlden
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 40Balcombe
- 30Roerslev
- 13M Jorgensen
- 16Mee
- 20Ajer
- 15Onyeka
- 27Janelt
- 33Yarmolyuk
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 9Schade
- 37Olakigbe
Substitutes
- 1Flekken
- 2Hickey
- 8Jensen
- 11Wissa
- 19Mbeumo
- 22Collins
- 36Kim
- 38Brierley
- 42Adedokun
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Delaney.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Post update
Matthew Bondswell (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Charsley (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Bogle with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Post update
Aaron Wildig (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Yehor Yarmolyuk tries a through ball, but Vitaly Janelt is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Delaney.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Delaney.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.
Post update
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Charsley (Newport County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Roerslev with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Schade with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.
Post update
Foul by Yehor Yarmolyuk (Brentford).
