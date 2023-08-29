Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
NewportNewport County0BrentfordBrentford0

Newport County v Brentford

League Cup

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 26Maxted
  • 15Seberry
  • 5J Clarke
  • 4Delaney
  • 3Lewis
  • 11Waite
  • 24Wildig
  • 8Morris
  • 33Bondswell
  • 20CharsleyBooked at 6mins
  • 9Bogle

Substitutes

  • 1Townsend
  • 2Payne
  • 6Drysdale
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Rai
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 22Wood
  • 30Palmer-Houlden

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 40Balcombe
  • 30Roerslev
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 16Mee
  • 20Ajer
  • 15Onyeka
  • 27Janelt
  • 33Yarmolyuk
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 9Schade
  • 37Olakigbe

Substitutes

  • 1Flekken
  • 2Hickey
  • 8Jensen
  • 11Wissa
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 22Collins
  • 36Kim
  • 38Brierley
  • 42Adedokun
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newport County 0, Brentford 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryn Morris (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Delaney.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Matthew Bondswell (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Charsley (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Bogle with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  9. Post update

    Aaron Wildig (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Yehor Yarmolyuk tries a through ball, but Vitaly Janelt is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Delaney.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ryan Delaney.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.

  14. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry Charsley (Newport County).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mads Roerslev with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Schade with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Lewis.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Yehor Yarmolyuk (Brentford).

Match report to follow.

