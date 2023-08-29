Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
LutonLuton Town0GillinghamGillingham0

Luton Town v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Match report to follow.

Luton Town

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    10.00

  2. Squad number5Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameLockyer
    Average rating

    8.00

  4. Squad number29Player nameBell
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number45Player nameDoughty
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number17Player nameMpanzu
    Average rating

    1.00

  7. Squad number8Player nameBerry
    Average rating

    8.00

  8. Squad number26Player nameGiles
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number7Player nameOgbene
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameWoodrow
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Gillingham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameAlexander
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameMasterson
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number5Player nameEhmer
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number22Player nameOgie
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number3Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number38Player nameDieng
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number14Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number17Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number45Player nameBonne
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number10Player nameNadesan
    Average rating

    7.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Krul
  • 5Andersen
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 45Doughty
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 8Berry
  • 26Giles
  • 7Ogbene
  • 10Woodrow
  • 19Brown

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 6Barkley
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo
  • 12Kaboré
  • 13Nakamba
  • 14Chong
  • 16Burke
  • 38Johnson

Gillingham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 22Ogie
  • 3Clark
  • 38Dieng
  • 14McKenzie
  • 17Clarke
  • 45Bonne
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 8Williams
  • 9Nichols
  • 13Malone
  • 25Turner
  • 26Orji
  • 29Gbode
  • 31Sithole
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

