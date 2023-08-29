Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
ExeterExeter City19:45StevenageStevenage
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 5Hartridge
  • 4Aimson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 3Jules
  • 12Cole
  • 8Trevitt
  • 14Niskanen
  • 31Harper
  • 19Cox
  • 29Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 6Carroll
  • 7Mitchell
  • 21Rankine
  • 23Taylor
  • 33Woods
  • 36Beardmore
  • 39Diabate
  • 41Borges
  • 47Richards

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Hegyi
  • 7MacDonald
  • 17Burns
  • 4Thompson
  • 6Sweeney
  • 3Butler
  • 22Neal
  • 11Roberts
  • 23Thompson
  • 9List
  • 42Alexandrou

Substitutes

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Piergianni
  • 16Anderson
  • 18March
  • 19Reid
  • 25Hannam
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport