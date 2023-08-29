Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
WrexhamWrexham0BradfordBradford City1

Wrexham v Bradford City

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 29Barnett
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 25Boyle
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 8Young
  • 30Jones
  • 18Dalby
  • 27Bickerstaff

Substitutes

  • 9Palmer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 14Forde
  • 15O'Connell
  • 16Waters
  • 22O'Connor
  • 23McClean
  • 31McNicholas
  • 38Lee

Bradford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 5Platt
  • 15Stubbs
  • 18Kelly
  • 2Halliday
  • 6Smallwood
  • 8Osadebe
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 10PattisonBooked at 45mins
  • 14Smith
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 13Doyle
  • 17Hendrie
  • 21Odusina
  • 22Oyegoke
  • 23Pointon
  • 24Youmbi
  • 27Derbyshire
  • 32Richards
  • 33Wilson
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Bradford City 1.

  2. Booking

    Alex Pattison (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alex Pattison (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Barnett (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

  7. Post update

    Matthew Platt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Dalby (Wrexham).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Smith (Bradford City).

  10. Post update

    Ben Tozer (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Ciarán Kelly (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Dalby (Wrexham).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Smith (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Bickerstaff (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Young.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam Stubbs (Bradford City).

  16. Post update

    James Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Dalby (Wrexham) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Dalby (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Young with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

Match report to follow.

