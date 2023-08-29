Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2BlackpoolBlackpool0

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number25Player nameBentley
    Average rating

    7.32

  2. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    7.51

  3. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.90

  4. Squad number24Player nameToti Gomes
    Average rating

    7.75

  5. Squad number19Player nameOtto
    Average rating

    7.74

  6. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    8.14

  7. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.97

  8. Squad number32Player nameHodge
    Average rating

    8.07

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    8.20

  10. Squad number18Player nameKalajdzic
    Average rating

    8.68

  11. Squad number29Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    8.63

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Blackpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.61

  2. Squad number5Player namePennington
    Average rating

    3.46

  3. Squad number21Player nameEkpiteta
    Average rating

    3.02

  4. Squad number2Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    2.80

  5. Squad number24Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    2.63

  6. Squad number17Player nameVirtue
    Average rating

    2.60

  7. Squad number12Player nameDougall
    Average rating

    4.73

  8. Squad number15Player nameWeir
    Average rating

    2.82

  9. Squad number23Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    2.66

  10. Squad number18Player nameBeesley
    Average rating

    3.44

  11. Squad number10Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    3.17

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Bentley
  • 2Doherty
  • 23Kilman
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Otto
  • 21Sarabia
  • 6Traoré
  • 32Hodge
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 18KalajdzicBooked at 40mins
  • 29Fábio Silva

Substitutes

  • 8João Gomes
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 15Dawson
  • 17Bueno
  • 40King
  • 42Griffiths
  • 46Pond
  • 63Fraser
  • 78Ballard-Matthews

Blackpool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 5Pennington
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 2Connolly
  • 24Lyons
  • 17Virtue
  • 12Dougall
  • 15Weir
  • 23Thompson
  • 18Beesley
  • 10Carey

Substitutes

  • 3Husband
  • 7Dale
  • 8Morgan
  • 20Casey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Apter
  • 30Oakley-Boothe
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 33Tharme
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0.

  2. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Lyons (Blackpool).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sonny Carey with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Toti Gomes.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Booking

    Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sonny Carey with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    Matthew Pennington (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fábio Silva.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  14. Post update

    Sonny Carey (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Sonny Carey (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport