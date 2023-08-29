Reading v Ipswich Town

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Craig.
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Boyce-Clarke
- 30Abrefa
- 27Mbengue
- 5McIntyre
- 47Carson
- 40Rushesha
- 35Senga-Ngoyi
- 36Craig
- 4Elliott
- 48Tuma
- 42Vickers
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 6Dean
- 7Knibbs
- 8Savage
- 11Azeez
- 15Ehibhatiomhan
- 17Yiadom
- 20Dorsett
- 55Harris
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Slicker
- 12Ball
- 4Edmundson
- 26Baggott
- 11Harness
- 8Evans
- 14Taylor
- 18Williams
- 20Hutchinson
- 9Ladapo
- 30Humphreys
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 5Morsy
- 6Woolfenden
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 19Jackson
- 23Aluko
- 31Hladky
- 33Broadhead
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tivonge Rushesha.
Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.
Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Basil Tuma (Reading).
Offside, Ipswich Town. Brandon Williams tries a through ball, but Freddie Ladapo is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).
Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Caylon Vickers.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Basil Tuma (Reading).
Foul by Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.