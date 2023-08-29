Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
ReadingReading1IpswichIpswich Town0

Reading v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Boyce-Clarke
  • 30Abrefa
  • 27Mbengue
  • 5McIntyre
  • 47Carson
  • 40Rushesha
  • 35Senga-Ngoyi
  • 36Craig
  • 4Elliott
  • 48Tuma
  • 42Vickers

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Dean
  • 7Knibbs
  • 8Savage
  • 11Azeez
  • 15Ehibhatiomhan
  • 17Yiadom
  • 20Dorsett
  • 55Harris

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Slicker
  • 12Ball
  • 4Edmundson
  • 26Baggott
  • 11Harness
  • 8Evans
  • 14Taylor
  • 18Williams
  • 20Hutchinson
  • 9Ladapo
  • 30Humphreys

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 19Jackson
  • 23Aluko
  • 31Hladky
  • 33Broadhead
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Craig.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tivonge Rushesha.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Harness.

  4. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Basil Tuma (Reading).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Brandon Williams tries a through ball, but Freddie Ladapo is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).

  10. Post update

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Dominic Ball (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Caylon Vickers.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  17. Post update

    George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Basil Tuma (Reading).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).

  20. Post update

    Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

