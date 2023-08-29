Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
SalfordSalford City20:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Leeds United

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Cairns
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Mariappa
  • 16Tilt
  • 24Bolton
  • 29Garbutt
  • 14Mallan
  • 4Ashley
  • 7Watson
  • 9Hendry
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 11McLennan
  • 13Wright
  • 18McAleny
  • 23Berkoe
  • 36Dackers
  • 42Vassell
  • 50Olopade

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Darlow
  • 17Shackleton
  • 5Cresswell
  • 21Struijk
  • 33Hjelde
  • 4Ampadu
  • 22Gray
  • 10Summerville
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Greenwood
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 26Bate
  • 37Drameh
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

