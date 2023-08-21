Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have suffered another defensive injury blow as Maik Nawrocki has joined Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh on the sidelines with a hamstring problem that makes him a doubt for the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on 3 September. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes manager Brendan Rodgers will "demand" quality signings from the board after the meek League Cup exit to Kilmarnock highlighted the squad's deficiencies. (PLZ Soccer via Daily Record) external-link

Alfredo Morelos, who has been without a club since leaving Rangers in May, could be heading for Russia, with Spartak Moscow and Zenit among the teams interested in the striker according to his agent. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell fear on-loan Arsenal forward Mika Biereth could face months on the sidelines with the knee injury sustained in Saturday's cup defeat to St Mirren. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangersboss Mark Warburton is on the shortlist for the managerial vacancy at MLS outfit Toronto FC. (The Athletic) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says he will make sure Aston Villa don't underestimate his former club Hibs in their Europa Conference League play-off and has told his team-mates to expect a "frantic, physical" encounter at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun) external-link

John McGinn will mute his celebrations if he scores for Aston Villa against Hibs on Thursday in his first competitive game back at Easter Road since his departure in 2018. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone have handed a trial to Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler and are looking to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke on a season-long loan. (Courier)

Loan goalkeeper Jon McCracken's return to Norwich City can free up funds for Dundee to strengthen elsewhere, says manager Tony Docherty, who is seeking to sign a midfielder. (Courier) external-link