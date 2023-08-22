Close menu

Quiz: Can you name the Premier League top scorer for every letter of the alphabet?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Footballer with face covered by question mark holding the Premier League trophy

We've already tested your knowledge with our A-Z of record transfers, but how much do you know about the Premier League's record goalscorers?

We want to know the top scorer for each letter of the alphabet.

Which player, whose surname begins with A, scored 184 goals across his Premier League career?

It's time to tackle our quiz. Good luck!

Can you name the Premier League top scorer for every letter of the alphabet?

Score: 0 / 26
You scored 0/26
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport