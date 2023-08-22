Last updated on .From the section Everton

Sean Dyche was wearing a black armband in memory of Michael Jones, who died while working on Everton's new stadium

Sky Sports has apologised for "insensitive" comments made about Everton manager Sean Dyche during the 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday.

Commentators Bill Leslie and Andy Hinchcliffe said his clothing made him look like a "croupier" - someone who oversees gaming tables at casinos.

Dyche was wearing a black armband in memory of Michael Jones, who died working on the club's new stadium.

A Sky spokesperson apologised for any "upset or distress caused".

"Comments made during the Aston Villa v Everton game were insensitive and regrettable," they added.

"We have spoken to everyone involved in the coverage including both the commentators and have reminded them of their responsibilities and the need for care and sensitivity."

Both Leslie and former Everton defender Hinchcliffe have expressed regret at their comments.

Construction worker Jones, 26, was fatally injured last week at the Bramley-Moore Dock development, which Everton are yet to confirm a move-in date for.

Players and coaching staff wore black armbands, tribute banners were displayed and supporters applauded in the 26th minute at Villa Park in memory of lifelong Everton fan Jones.

Jurgen Klopp took his Liverpool squad to lay flowers at the site near the River Mersey before their Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday.