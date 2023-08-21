Last updated on .From the section Wales

Maria Francis-Jones made her senior Wales debut in March 2020 against Estonia

Wales defender Maria Francis-Jones has joined Burnley FC Women from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old full-back began her career at Cardiff City before moving to the Manchester City academy in 2021.

She has captained Wales at Under-19 level and made her senior Wales debut in March 2020 against Estonia.

"I'm really excited and proud to say I'm a Burnley player. This club has great values and aspirations," Francis-Jones said.

While with Manchester City, Francis-Jones spent a year of dual-registration at Blackburn Rovers and a year of the same agreement with Sheffield United.