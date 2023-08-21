Close menu

Lewis Hall: Newcastle sign Chelsea defender on loan before permanent deal next summer

From the section Newcastle

Lewis Hall poses for photos wearing a home shirt and scarf at St. James' Park
Hall will wear the number 20 shirt at Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on loan and will make the deal permanent next summer.

The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November.

A fee of £28m plus £7m in add-ons will be activated at the end of the season.

"To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt," Hall said.

"Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started."

The deal for Hall, who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge, includes a sell-on clause for Chelsea should he leave Newcastle.

He is best known for playing at left-back but also featured on the wing and in midfield for Chelsea.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, including nine in the league, and was Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was "delighted" to sign Hall.

"He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad," Howe said.

Speaking before the deal was confirmed, Howe said Hall would be the last player Newcastle signed this summer.

Newcastle have spent about £130m on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Howe made it clear after the arrival of Livramento that Newcastle would "have to get creative" in the transfer market as they searched for one more defensive signing.

Financial Fair Play has dominated the discourse on Tyneside this summer, and the signing of Hall on a loan deal is purely a way to defer the payment for a year to stay within the rules. Otherwise, this is to be viewed as a permanent deal.

Howe has liked Hall since his Premier League debut at St James' Park. He will offer the balance at left-back in an attacking sense, dovetailing with Kieran Trippier or Livramento on the other flank.

The move frees Dan Burn up to compete at centre-back.

Newcastle were told this summer that Hall was a player Chelsea would not sell, and once again they have acted swiftly to complete a deal when the opportunity arose.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 11:50

    It will certainly be a culture shock for the Royal County Berkshire boy......
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 11:50

    Saudis are cooking the books yet again. The useful idiots at the Premier League can do nothing about it.

  • Comment posted by PMA, today at 11:48

    They need to clamp down on these loans being used to cheat FFP. The system is there for player development, not financial doping.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 11:48

    Price seems high compared to the prices Man United are offloading their academy graduates. The article says he is an England U21 international but he didn't feature in the Euro wining squad. Was he injured?

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 11:48

    Another excellent signing under Howe. Very surprised Chelsea let him go to be honest but their mistake is our gain. Much happier with this lad than all the reports linking us with that overpaid flop Cucurella.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:47

    He escaped out of the back door, no one noticed

  • Comment posted by Dressed as a blue plastic seat, today at 11:45

    I thought they only opened a HYS for the top successful clubs, not a club who were lucky that two of the normal top 6 teams had a really poor season by their standards. I know we cry out for HYSs on clubs outside Manchester but c'mon, the North East hasn't had a successful club in years, what next, hys's on clubs in the East Midlands? How weigh the lads.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 11:48

      Cole replied:
      Champion's League club, honestly just cry harder at this point.

  • Comment posted by Fishmate, today at 11:44

    Whilst not much to go on, he made less mistakes in every game he played for us last season than Levi Colwill achieved against West Ham on Sunday. Good move for Hall, good business for Newcastle and a poor decision by Chelsea. Best of luck Lewis...

  • Comment posted by Arunit C, today at 11:43

    Finally a sensible business decision by Chelsea. He may have great potential but 35m for someone with just 11 appearances in senior career while having plenty of LB options in Chilwell, Cucurella and Maatsen is good business by Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Love-Chips-Hate-Spuds, today at 11:43

    As a Chelsea fan really sad to see him go he is a fantastic player and will do well for the Toon and as hesays its the team he supports does not get any better than to play for team you love was a great prospect but he wanted 1st team football now, he is good enough as was Gilmour that we sold Cucrella cost us 65 million and Hall is way better then that haircut-needed muppet

  • Comment posted by Its never easy , today at 11:41

    Truely loves the Toon. Lewis Hall and his family are big Newcastle fans.

    What a move to play top level football for a club you support.

    Living the dream 😎

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 11:40

    The prices are getting more and more ridiculous...completely unproven...

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:32

    Good signing by steady Eddie, has massive potential and the Northeast under steady Eddie is certainly giving himself the best opportunity of a successful start to his football career, good decision to move away from all the noise currently around Chelsea, pity many other younger players only see the short term pound signs, well done Newcastle great move

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 11:32

    Good lad obviously going for the Robbie Keane style of answering questions about being a lifelong fan.

  • Comment posted by Tiger, today at 11:31

    Not a Newcastle fan but I can't remember the last signing they made that didn't look very, very smart. Good work again.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 11:30

    A sensible signing as have all of Eddie Howe’s signings been

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 11:27

    it's been very quiet, chelsea ain't signed a player.

    • Reply posted by Sydney Carton, today at 11:39

      Sydney Carton replied:
      Medical booked for a GK actually...keep eyes peeled

  • Comment posted by Dustys Dad, today at 11:23

    Great addition to the squad. Another young talent that will only benefit from being coached by Eddie and the team. HWTL

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 11:22

    Lewis Hall, a lifelong Newcastle fan, born and raised in Slough... there's a first for everything.

    • Reply posted by Tiger, today at 11:29

      Tiger replied:
      From a family of Geordies. They let them move to the South these days!

  • Comment posted by MC, today at 11:21

    There's another left back that's surprisingly still not snapped up: Ian Maatsen. Arguably better than Hall though he is older by 3yrs

