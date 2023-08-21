Tim Krul joined Norwich City from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2018 and spent five years with the Canaries before joining Luton Town

Goalkeeper Tim Krul says returning to the Premier League with Luton was too good a chance to turn down after ending a five-year stay at Norwich City.

The Dutch international twice won promotion to the top flight with the Canaries, in 2019 and 2021.

He made 169 appearances for the club, but found himself second-choice behind Angus Gunn for much of last season.

"It's been an amazing rollercoaster," Krul told BBC Radio Norfolk's The Scrimmage podcast.

"I'm lucky, I was at Newcastle for a long time, and then to have a club like Norwich - I could not have dreamt of a better five years, the memories, the success we've had. I wouldn't change it for the world.

He continued: "I'm really excited for the next move, but sad to close the chapter. You don't really realise when you're in those five years, it's kind of a whirlwind and you don't really feel what's going on until you actually leave and you see all the messages and the goodbyes."

Krul was an ever-present, playing all 46 games when Norwich were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League four years ago.

And in 2020-21, he made 36 league appearances as they repeated the feat, totalling 97 points as they again won the Championship title.

He played his final game for Norwich in a 3-0 home defeat by Burnley in February, but was on the bench for the first two games of the new campaign, prior to his move to Kenilworth Road.

Krul said negotiations with Luton were concluded quickly.

"It was all done in a week. I had a feeling it could happen this summer and had an agreement with (sporting director) Stuart Webber and the manager that if an opportunity like this became available, they would support that move," the 35-year-old added.

"Obviously, when I had a call that there was a possibility to go back to the Premier League, it was something I couldn't resist and especially when I wasn't playing at the moment."

Krul could be included in Luton's matchday squad for their away game against Chelsea on Friday - though Stamford Bridge does not hold happy memories for him, having conceded seven goals when Norwich played there in the Premier League in October 2021.

Despite that, he is regarded as one of the finest keepers in the club's history and he believes everything is in place for them to return to the top flight in the not too distant future.

"The foundations this club has, it's ready to really kick on and reach its potential," Krul said.

"Stuart Webber behind the scenes, and the manager has brought in some great assistant coaches - get behind this team because I really think it can go to the next level."