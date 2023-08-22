Close menu

Jeremy Doku: Winger to join Manchester City from Rennes for £55.4m

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments200

Jeremy Doku
Jeremy Doku made international appearances for Belgium at the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup

Manchester City have agreed to sign Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes in a deal worth £55.4m.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Doku is poised to become City's third major signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25m and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77m.

He was expected to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo a medical before the 65m euros transfer is completed.

West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing Doku.

Amid the incoming players, Riyad Mahrez left City to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and former captain Ilkay Gundogan moved to Barcelona.

City have accepted a offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte and Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo appears close to joining Barcelona.

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by HardBoiledEgg, today at 12:47

    "Chelsea were interested" really?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 13:02

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      yep had to pull out due to FFP, something which doesnt seem to apply to city 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by Oakwood Blue, today at 13:13

    Looks to have great potential. Trust the process. Apparently his wife, Sue, is a bit of a conundrum though......

    • Reply posted by GordieCiteh, today at 13:18

      GordieCiteh replied:
      Groan! ;)

  • Comment posted by spicy robbie, today at 12:46

    Not a bad signing at all. Seems like all the other English clubs are paying upwards of 100m for players of similar caliber if not worse so it's a great bit of business. Hopefully he fills his potential

    • Reply posted by Moon, today at 12:49

      Moon replied:
      The state of football right now where £50 million is a tidy bit of business...

  • Comment posted by CTID, today at 12:46

    Looks like shrewd business..a player comfortable with both feet and only 21

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 13:03

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      55m for someone i have never heard of is not shrewd

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 13:09

    He tore us (Forest) apart in a pre-season game so if he continues to play like that City are onto a winner.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 13:12

      Eye_Said replied:
      Ooh - that's good news. :D Tbh, I don't know him at all.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 12:59

    Another sensible move from City, fits their system, is a great age and in todays market the fee is fair. I must admit City rarely make big errors in the market and I think this guy will be another hit.

    • Reply posted by Eddster, today at 13:03

      Eddster replied:
      lol

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 12:46

    Played well in Belgium's defeat to Italy in Euro 2020, but that's about it. City don't usually gamble on unproven players, this is a little unusual for them. Good luck to the lad.

    • Reply posted by looool, today at 12:48

      looool replied:
      Have you watched him since?

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 13:08

    One thing we lack is genuine pace out wide, hopefully this kid can learn the city system and add end product to the pace and dribbling ability.

    Marhez for all his flicks and touches lacked any real pace so I'm hoping this signing will be a good one

    • Reply posted by yaychi, today at 13:12

      yaychi replied:
      Pep doesn’t allow players to dribble or take a man on because it’s all about retaining possession. He’ll be picking the ball surrounded by 3 defenders and will have no option butto pass it backwards

  • Comment posted by WingedMonkey, today at 12:46

    Don’t know much about him, but seems like a Sane/Sterling type rather than a De Bruyne. Still, Guardiola knows how to use that type of player

    • Reply posted by Andy Wragg , today at 12:56

      Andy Wragg replied:
      Our defence is so solid right now, maybe Pep wants something beyond pausal cautious wide men, and allowing more fluid, risk taking players. Will be fascinating to watch

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 12:45

    Not very familiar with the lad, but after looking at the players Pep has brought in previously I think it's safe to say that he'll more likely than not end up being a cracking signing.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 13:17

    At the start of this transfer window, City were looking very vulnerable with players that were going. Laporte, Walker, Silva, Gundoghan and Cancelo.
    It’s now looking like a fantastic window with Walker and Silva staying along with the fantastic signings of Gvardiol and the very impressive Kovacic.
    This is another very very good signing with no doubt feedback from KDB.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:26

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      KDB only researches the WAGS

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 13:10

    Hopefully the supporters do not have to pay for these wages and salaries. if that is the case, bring back bullseye on Sundays

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 13:12

      Eye_Said replied:
      Of course they do - all of them do, mostly by way of Sky etc subscriptions.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 12:46

    Yes Doku, welcome to the Centurions, reigning Premier League & European Champions, fantastic addition as this fella has electric pace, great signing so well done Manchester City!

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 12:49

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Citizens of Rome?

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:19

    Hang fire a moment - Chelsea preparing their bid of £90m

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 12:47

    He was great for Belgium in the WC and Martinez should have given him more minutes. Hopefully he'll be a starter so I can add him to my fantasy football team

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:58

    Good signing by City. A little different from their usual stance of signing more proven performers, but has a great chance to succeed here.

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 13:25

    Don’t worry Pep, we won’t say anything about your spending 😇

  • Comment posted by GordieCiteh, today at 13:17

    He looks a decent player; a good replacement for Mahrez. If anyone can bring a player on and improve them, Pep and the boys will do the trick, I'm sure!

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 13:16

    Get used to thousands of empty seats and no atmosphere kid

    • Reply posted by GordieCiteh, today at 13:19

      GordieCiteh replied:
      Mr Facts? Mr Wrongs, more like :D

  • Comment posted by GG, today at 13:25

    Terrifying news for us as a gooner. They have bought very well and have continued in this vein. Kovasic, Gvardiol, Doku. Lets' hope there is one more surprise from Arteta

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport