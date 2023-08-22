Last updated on .From the section Man City

Jeremy Doku made international appearances for Belgium at the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup

Manchester City have agreed to sign Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes in a deal worth £55.4m.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Doku is poised to become City's third major signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25m and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77m.

He was expected to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo a medical before the 65m euros transfer is completed.

West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing Doku.

Amid the incoming players, Riyad Mahrez left City to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and former captain Ilkay Gundogan moved to Barcelona.

City have accepted a offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte and Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo appears close to joining Barcelona.