Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager to miss next two matches after minor back surgery

Pep Guardiola on the touchline at the Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's Premier League games against Sheffield United and Fulham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to miss his team's next two Premier League matches after undergoing back surgery.

Guardiola, 52, had been suffering with what City said was "severe" back pain and travelled to Barcelona for an "emergency" but "minor" operation.

City go to Sheffield United on Sunday and host Fulham on 2 September at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is expected to return to duty after the international break.

Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take over first-team training and lead from the touchline during matches in Guardiola's absence.

City said the operation, carried out by Dr Mireia Illueca, was a "success" and the Treble-winning boss will "recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona".

The statement added: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

Guardiola guided the club to the Premier League, FA Cup and their first Champions League title last season.

City sit second in the Premier League in the early stages of this campaign, level on six points with leaders Brighton and Arsenal in third, after beating Burnley and Newcastle in their opening two games.

They also won the Uefa Super Cup by beating Europa League winners Sevilla 5-4 on penalties in Athens last week.

