Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Terry Ablade made his first-team debut against Crawley in Fulham's Carabao Cup tie last season

Fulham have loaned striker Terry Ablade to Carlisle United on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 League One season.

The 21-year-old forward, who was born in Ghana but grew up in Finland and represented them at youth level, joined the Cottagers in 2018 from FC Jazz.

Ablade has played once for Fulham's first team and also had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, featuring in 12 games.

He has been a regular at under-18 and under-21 level for his parent club, who are 13th in the Premier League.

Carlisle have drawn two and lost two of their opening four League One games following promotion.

Last season's top scorer Kristian Dennis left for Tranmere in the summer and Ablade has been signed to add to Carlisle's striking options alongside senior forwards including Sean Maguire and Ryan Edmondson.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.