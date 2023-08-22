Close menu

Konstantinos Mavropanos: West Ham sign ex-Arsenal defender from Stuttgart

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

Mavropanos has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt.

The 25-year-old was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022 where he made seven Premier League appearances.

"I'm really looking forward to the next step in my career," he said. "I will give everything for the shirt."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 18:37

    This sounds like desperation to me ?

    Seven appearances in 4 years in his last stint in London.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:35

    Great signing is that not, did nothing at Arsenal in the past

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 18:35

    West Ham relegation party starts now lol

    • Reply posted by berg camp, today at 18:38

      berg camp replied:
      silly

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 18:33

    West Ham signing a 25 year old international centre back who most Germans consider one of the best in their league? For £20m?

    Keep it quiet…. Some great business being done under the radar.

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 18:41

      monthly-flow replied:
      How many Germans did you survey?

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 18:31

    Better defender than harry maguire

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 18:39

      So dew replied:
      So is my Nan.

  • Comment posted by MyLeftSock, today at 18:31

    My mates Dad went to Greece once!

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 18:34

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Random?

  • Comment posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 18:31

    Has to be an upgrade on Diop. Surely?

    • Reply posted by bendyben, today at 18:32

      bendyben replied:
      And Maguire

  • Comment posted by Englands most successful club, today at 18:30

    Has anyone asked Chelsea if they want to throw a bid in?

  • Comment posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 18:30

    Not sure about the Prem but sounds like a tasty starter in a Greek Taverna!

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 18:28

    £18m?! He's 25 and only played 129 games in his career, that instantly raises a red flag..

    • Reply posted by FrostyAm, today at 18:37

      FrostyAm replied:
      many of those years was getting splinters in his ass at arsenal

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 18:28

    Wow fantastic breaking news.
    Beats World War 3 declared!

  • Comment posted by rabbidrunner, today at 18:27

    Been a revelation since leaving Arsenal. Quick on his feet, strong in the air. Very promising signing

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 18:40

      monthly-flow replied:
      You watch stuttgart a lot then?

  • Comment posted by PEP, today at 18:27

    Always good to have options at the back that provide competition.

  • Comment posted by atheism is our only hope, today at 18:25

    Stuff this for breaking news; Macs had his red card overturned; the Mancs will be furious.

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 18:30

      depotman replied:
      Klopp demands... I note he didn't demand that his player's yellow was upgraded to a red when he kicked Skipp in the head 5' off the ground in last years game with Spurs. He's as much of a charlatan as the rest of them.

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 18:22

    West Ham seems to of got their act together do we see a resurgence, seems maybe West Ham will become third best club in London, after Arsenal and Brentford, be good to have a challenge from them, however I think Brentford will again surprise Arsenal this season.

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 18:21

    7 games in 4 years at arsenal, that’s almost 2 games a season! Would put DLC to shame

    • Reply posted by N11PSer, today at 18:23

      N11PSer replied:
      That's what I thought. Gets cards and own goals too. Think this is just another bench warmer. DM doesn't use all 5 subs but 3 mainly around 70 - 75 mins

  • Comment posted by N11PSer, today at 18:21

    4 years at Arsenal 7 starts... Who?

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 18:42

      monthly-flow replied:
      Erm Konstantinos Mavropanos, it’s in the title of the article and mentioned a couple of other times during it.

  • Comment posted by ali786, today at 18:19

    Good signing for the future. Young and talented.

    • Reply posted by N11PSer, today at 18:22

      N11PSer replied:
      We need Now this season up and running not another bench warmer

  • Comment posted by FootballIsGreatFansAreFickle, today at 18:18

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by KRez, today at 18:22

      KRez replied:
      Konstantinos Mavropanos

