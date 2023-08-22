Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jamie McGrath scored nine goals on loan at Dundee United last season

Midfielder Jamie McGrath has become Aberdeen's 10th summer signing following his decision to terminate his Wigan Athletic contract.

The ex-St Mirren man, who was on loan at Dundee United last term, has penned a two-year deal at Pittodrie.

"The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me," the Republic of Ireland cap said.

The 26-year-old chose to end his stay at League One Wigan in July due to "repeated contractual breaches".

After spells with St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk in his homeland, McGrath enjoyed a successful two-year spell with St Mirren before moving to Wigan in 2022.

But he played just four times for the English third-tier side, who loaned him out last season to Dundee United, where he scored nine goals in 33 games.

McGrath decided to terminate his contract with Wigan - who failed to pay their players on time six times in 2022-23 - after receiving advice from the Professional Footballers' Association, allowing Aberdeen to sign him as a free agent.

"Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league," said Dons boss Barry Robson.

"His creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad."