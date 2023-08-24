Close menu

Everton: Investment talks with MSP Sports Capital collapse

Everton's Goodison Park ground
Everton are currently two points above the relegation zone

Talks between cash-strapped Everton and potential investment from MSP Sports Capital have collapsed, in a huge blow to the beleaguered Toffees.

The Athletic reported thatexternal-link MSP withdrew its interest after opposition from another of Everton's existing lenders.

Everton and New York-based company MSP had reached an agreement over exclusivity in May, which is now over.

BBC Sport understands Everton remain in discussions with other parties over potential investment in the club.

However, it is not known who or how many parties with whom the Blues are in discussions, because of confidentiality.

MSP failed to respond when asked for comment by BBC Sport.

Speaking in his pre-match news conference before facing Wolves on Saturday, manager Sean Dyche said: "It doesn't really impact [us] in the sense that I know [what] the realities of the parameters are from a player point of view, signing them and working in the market.

"There are so many checks for deals at Premier League clubs or any company and investor - they don't get done in a day or week. That is an ongoing view from the the business side and I don't get involved.

"We know we have to work hard in the market, find ways of creating deals because we don't have a pot of gold. I knew that from when I got the job and have been working diligently with [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell, scouts and various contacts to try and find the right players that can fit in and make us stronger."

MSP Sports Capital members at Goodison Park during Everton's loss to Southampton
Senior figures from MSP Sports Capital attended Everton's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton on 14 January

MSP was believed to be looking for a 25% stake with a preferential share structure, not equity in the club, so would be paid back in interest.

They had jumped ahead of fellow American investment group 777 Partners, who had been given access to the "data room" [financial accounts].

However, talks with 777 did not progress as the company was not prepared to pay a "significant" price owing to the debt on the balance sheet - which stood at £141.7m in the latest club accounts.

In February, owner Farhad Moshiri told the fans' advisory boardexternal-link the club was "not for sale" but he had been talking to "top investors of real quality".

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri has invested more than £750m since 2016, but some supporters are deeply unhappy about his ownership of the club.

Toffees fans held protests before some home games last season and called for Moshiri and the board to leave the club.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have all since left their boardroom roles, but chairman Bill Kenwright remains in his post.

Everton are currently bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two games without scoring, and face winless Wolves at Goodison Park this weekend.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the game after suffering a facial injury and will see a specialist about the issue on Friday, while winger Alex Iwobi has been ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem.

Comments

Join the conversation

129 comments

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 13:27

    "British-Iranian businessman Moshiri has invested more than £750m since 2016."

    "Invested" - are you sure?

    • Reply posted by Mr Basil, today at 14:04

      Mr Basil replied:
      Squandered

      Next time the wife has a go at me for buying useless rubbish, I'll show her these figures. Mind you I do not consider a miniature remote control submarine for the bath to be useless rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Mol the loon, today at 13:33

    This is a sad state of affairs all round.
    Everton are as much a part of the football culture of Liverpool as LFC.
    There seems to be something very wrong with the business management at Everton, but that was also the case with Hicks and Gillette at Liverpool. In that case the reds were close to being in administration.
    For the good of everyone interested in football, please sort it out. From a red.

    • Reply posted by foplou, today at 14:21

      foplou replied:
      Foolish sentimentality holds no weight in Business.

  • Comment posted by Roguedfr, today at 13:24

    The days of getting Carlo Ancelloti as manager seem to be long gone now!

    • Reply posted by bob hoskins, today at 13:35

      bob hoskins replied:
      Steve Bruce would knock em back.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 13:22

    Second photo, captioned "Senior figures from MSP Sports Capital attended Everton's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton on 14 January". Is it the two blokes who are laughing?

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 13:26

      andy replied:
      3 of them laughing and even more now , shocking club who seem to have ignored the FFP rules for another season.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 13:26

    Terrible transfer after terrible transfer has left them with a poor squad and no money. Difficult to see anything other than relegation this season, unless they get away with three other sides being slightly more terrible. Last season was their lowest points tally in a season since 3 pts for a win was introduced back in the 80's.

  • Comment posted by Palitoy77, today at 13:45

    I fear for Everton I really do. Going the way of Bury I think, shambles on and off the pitch. Embarrassed to be a blue for the first time in 48 years.

  • Comment posted by TheUrizen, today at 13:25

    Abandon hope all ye that enter!!

  • Comment posted by stewart, today at 13:28

    Who in the right mind would want to buy any football club the money they put into clubs and all they get is abuse

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 13:32

      Just__Facts replied:
      Physically also, poor Rafa

  • Comment posted by Toffees1878, today at 13:25

    Yet no communication from the club stating anything. Silence is very deafening. Very worrying

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 13:50

      mark replied:
      Don’t worry, there will be a new video of Bramley Moor out soon

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 13:45

    Not sure why a “top quality investor” would want a minority stake in a business that had wasted best part of £750m under the current and future majority owner. Back to the drawing board

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:19

    Liquidation of Everton soon

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 13:43

      Kmelx replied:
      No money, no decent players, no hope.

      Surely they can't avoid relegation again.

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 13:21

    Perhaps Rocky can save them

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 13:31

      Dan replied:
      Rocky Dennis

  • Comment posted by Paulsl1, today at 13:53

    it is about time the EPL started punishing Everton for constant breaking of the FFP rules, they should have beenrelegated 2 seasons ago, time for the Toffees to come unstuck.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 13:59

      Phil replied:
      Why when have they ever broken the rules?

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 13:25

    750 million invested in 7 years, worked out well hasn't it.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 13:58

    One of the worst run teams in football let alone the Premier League. And not too long ago with that wealth of new investment they were aiming at top four. Not sure in which division now!

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 13:59

    Will Everton get into such a financial mess that they are docked points? If that happened it would surely seal their fate as a Premiership club of 72 years standing and condem them to the Championship..

  • Comment posted by oakleyrob, today at 13:18

    The gift that keeps on giving that is Everton

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 13:40

    Anyone wishing for anything bad for Everton need to look closer to home as there's very few EPL clubs who could profess to being a good business model. I'm sure Spurs fans won't agree but their way of working is excellent for ensuring that the club will last. They may not spend that Chelsea, Man City etc. spend but it is sustainable.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 14:10

    I hope Everton retain Dyche.He is a very good manager.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 14:19

      wolf359 replied:
      Sarky sarky!

  • Comment posted by G81, today at 14:02

    Not sure of the point in this. Bringing in a new investor doesn't change the ffp situation an iota. Everton already have a wealthy owner who has shown he's willing to fund the club hand over fist (Everton fans should be on their knees thanking him). The issue has been how the 'football people' have spent those substantial funds, and it started with (and was mostly caused by) Ancelotti.

