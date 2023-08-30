Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
HarrogateHarrogate Town0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers3

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 20Ramsay
  • 5Smith
  • 6Burrell
  • 30Gibson
  • 25Horbury
  • 17Sutton
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Daly
  • 9Odoh
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 11Daly
  • 12Folarin
  • 13Thomas
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16McDonald
  • 23Foulds
  • 29Armstrong
  • 37O'Boyle

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 15Gamble
  • 5Hyam
  • 16S Wharton
  • 3Pickering
  • 6Tronstad
  • 30GarrettBooked at 22mins
  • 18Markanday
  • 21Buckley
  • 24Moran
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 8Szmodics
  • 17Carter
  • 22Gilsenan
  • 31Atcheson
  • 34Hilton
  • 36Edmondson
  • 37Bloxham
  • 40Doherty
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 3. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.

  2. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Harrogate Town. George Thomson tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

  6. Booking

    Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Buckley.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Warren Burrell.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Buckley.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Gamble.

  13. Post update

    Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Thomson with a headed pass.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Buckley with a through ball.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Dilan Markanday tries a through ball, but John Buckley is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

