Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 3. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Oxley
- 20Ramsay
- 5Smith
- 6Burrell
- 30Gibson
- 25Horbury
- 17Sutton
- 7Thomson
- 10Daly
- 9Odoh
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 11Daly
- 12Folarin
- 13Thomas
- 15O'Connor
- 16McDonald
- 23Foulds
- 29Armstrong
- 37O'Boyle
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Wahlstedt
- 15Gamble
- 5Hyam
- 16S Wharton
- 3Pickering
- 6Tronstad
- 30GarrettBooked at 22mins
- 18Markanday
- 21Buckley
- 24Moran
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 8Szmodics
- 17Carter
- 22Gilsenan
- 31Atcheson
- 34Hilton
- 36Edmondson
- 37Bloxham
- 40Doherty
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).
Offside, Harrogate Town. George Thomson tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Booking
Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Buckley.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Warren Burrell.
Attempt blocked. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Buckley.
Attempt blocked. John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Gamble.
Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).
Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Thomson with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Buckley with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Dilan Markanday tries a through ball, but John Buckley is caught offside.
Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
