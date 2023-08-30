Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Ogundere with a cross.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 48Humphreys
- 2Disasi
- 26Colwill
- 3Cucurella
- 23Gallagher
- 16Ugochukwu
- 11Madueke
- 29Maatsen
- 43da Silva MoreiraSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
- 37Burstow
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 8Fernández
- 15Jackson
- 21Chilwell
- 25Caicedo
- 27Gusto
- 28Petrovic
- 47Bergström
- 53Samuels-Smith
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 12Bass
- 33Ogundere
- 31Lewis
- 15PearceBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBrownat 56'minutes
- 6Johnson
- 7Tilley
- 27Williams
- 16Ball
- 11Neufville
- 8PellBooked at 51mins
- 9DavisonSubstituted forAl Hamadiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 3Brown
- 10Al Hamadi
- 18Bugiel
- 21Lock
- 25Sutcliffe
- 29Sasu
- 32Jennings
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home86%
- Away14%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Ali Al Hamadi replaces Josh Davison.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lee Brown replaces Alex Pearce.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Neufville (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Pell with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Axel Disasi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lesley Ugochukwu.
Booking
Alex Pearce (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Pearce (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson replaces Diego Moreira.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Post update
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).
