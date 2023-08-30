Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
ChelseaChelsea1WimbledonAFC Wimbledon1

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 48Humphreys
  • 2Disasi
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Cucurella
  • 23Gallagher
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 11Madueke
  • 29Maatsen
  • 43da Silva MoreiraSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 37Burstow

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 8Fernández
  • 15Jackson
  • 21Chilwell
  • 25Caicedo
  • 27Gusto
  • 28Petrovic
  • 47Bergström
  • 53Samuels-Smith

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Bass
  • 33Ogundere
  • 31Lewis
  • 15PearceBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBrownat 56'minutes
  • 6Johnson
  • 7Tilley
  • 27Williams
  • 16Ball
  • 11Neufville
  • 8PellBooked at 51mins
  • 9DavisonSubstituted forAl Hamadiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 3Brown
  • 10Al Hamadi
  • 18Bugiel
  • 21Lock
  • 25Sutcliffe
  • 29Sasu
  • 32Jennings
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home86%
Away14%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Ogundere with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lee Brown.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Ali Al Hamadi replaces Josh Davison.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lee Brown replaces Alex Pearce.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Neufville (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Pell with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Booking

    Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lesley Ugochukwu.

  14. Booking

    Alex Pearce (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Pearce (AFC Wimbledon).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson replaces Diego Moreira.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chelsea 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).

