EFL Cup - Second Round North
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45BurnleyBurnley
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Turner
  • 29Montiel
  • 30Boly
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 24Aurier
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 22Yates
  • 7N Williams
  • 21Elanga
  • 12Nascimento dos Santos
  • 11Wood

Substitutes

  • 9Awoniyi
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 15Toffolo
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Johnson
  • 34Horvath
  • 35Hwang Ui-jo
  • 41Aguilera
  • 43Aina

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 18Ekdal
  • 2O'Shea
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 15Redmond
  • 21A Ramsey
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 4Cork
  • 10Manuel
  • 16Berge
  • 17Foster
  • 24Cullen
  • 25Amdouni
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 47Odobert
Referee:
Robert Madley

Wednesday 30th August 2023

