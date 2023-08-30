Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mitchell.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 5Trusty
- 20Bogle
- 17CoulibalyBooked at 56mins
- 16Norwood
- 35BrooksSubstituted forMarshat 45'minutes
- 27Larouci
- 9McBurnieSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
- 10Archer
Substitutes
- 11Traoré
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 18Foderingham
- 25Ben Slimane
- 32Osula
- 34Marsh
- 38Seriki
- 40Buyabu
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Jensen
- 22Eyoma
- 25Mitchell
- 23Roughan
- 16Burroughs
- 8Smith
- 6Erhahon
- 3Brown
- 7Hackett-Fairchild
- 18HouseSubstituted forBishopat 45'minutes
- 14Mândroiu
Substitutes
- 2Sørensen
- 5Jackson
- 10Bishop
- 11Hamilton
- 12Wright
- 17Duffy
- 26Gallagher
- 27Makama
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alistair Smith (Lincoln City).
Booking
Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United).
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louie Marsh.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Daniel Mândroiu (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Burroughs (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Bénie Traoré replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louie Marsh replaces Andre Brooks.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Teddy Bishop replaces Ben House.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Andre Brooks (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Timothy Eyoma.
Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
