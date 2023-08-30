Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
Sheff UtdSheffield United0Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 5Trusty
  • 20Bogle
  • 17CoulibalyBooked at 56mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 35BrooksSubstituted forMarshat 45'minutes
  • 27Larouci
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 11Traoré
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 18Foderingham
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 32Osula
  • 34Marsh
  • 38Seriki
  • 40Buyabu

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 25Mitchell
  • 23Roughan
  • 16Burroughs
  • 8Smith
  • 6Erhahon
  • 3Brown
  • 7Hackett-Fairchild
  • 18HouseSubstituted forBishopat 45'minutes
  • 14Mândroiu

Substitutes

  • 2Sørensen
  • 5Jackson
  • 10Bishop
  • 11Hamilton
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 26Gallagher
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mitchell.

  2. Post update

    Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alistair Smith (Lincoln City).

  4. Booking

    Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ismaila Coulibaly (Sheffield United).

  6. Post update

    Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louie Marsh.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Daniel Mândroiu (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Yasser Larouci (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Burroughs (Lincoln City).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Bénie Traoré replaces Oliver McBurnie.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Louie Marsh replaces Andre Brooks.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Teddy Bishop replaces Ben House.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Andre Brooks (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Timothy Eyoma.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Match report to follow.

