Scottish gossip: Kamara, Rangers, Leeds, Hatate, Celtic, Aberdeen, Gueye, Jensen, Hibs, Hearts, St Johnstone, Annand
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is close to completing a £5.5m move to Leeds United. (Sun)
PSV Eindhoven forward Luuk de Jong kicked a door off its hinges at half-time as his team trailed Rangers at Ibrox in Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg, which ended 2-2. (Football Scotland)
Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin plays down the pressure on PSV in next week's decider, insisting it is on both teams. (Sun)
Midfielder Reo Hatate, under contract until 2026, has turned down a contract extension at Celtic. (Sun)
Brendan Rodgers wants his Celtic fringe players to come to the fore amid a spate of injuries. (Football Scotland)
Birmingham City fan and Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is sharing his home with three Aston Villa supporters in the run up to Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg between Hibs and Villa. (Record)
"Effort" and "believing in ourselves" is how Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to bridge the gap between against financially strong Aston Villa. (Scotsman)
A scan has allayed fears about the seriousness of Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt's ankle injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Eddie Annand thanks fans of former club Dundee and ex-team-mates for the support he's been shown since being diagnosed with a brain tumour. (Courier - subscription)
Aberdeen are close to signing KV Kortrijk's Senegalese forward Pape Habib Gueye. (Press and Journal - subscription)
The Dons are also keen on Gornik Zabrze's Finland defender Richard Jensen. (Sun)
Winger Shayden Morris dreams of coming up against home town team West Ham with Aberdeen in the Europa League. (Herald - subscription)
Hearts defender Craig Halkett hopes to be back from long-term injury around November. (Record)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes prospective loan signing from Newcastle, Jay Turner-Cooke can fulfil a box-to-box midfielder role. (Courier - subscription)