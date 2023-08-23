Taylor Gardner-Hickman: West Brom midfielder joins Bristol City on loan
Last updated on .From the section Bristol City
Bristol City have signed versatile midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has made 60 appearances for the Baggies since breaking in to the first team in August 2021.
He played 31 times in the Championship last season in both full-back roles and across the midfield.
Gardner-Hickman was called up to England's Under-20s side in 2022 and played twice for the Young Lions.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.