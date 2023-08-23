Watch: Blues go top as Cooper header sinks Reds

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton praised his side for "going toe-to-toe" with Linfield after they suffered their first loss of the season.

Chris McKee's deflected effort had the Blues ahead, before Luke Turner bundled home an equaliser late in the game.

Joel Cooper then netted the winner minutes later, but despite the loss, Magilton expressed his pride in the Reds' performance.

"We are disappointed, of course we are," Magilton told BBC Sport NI.

"We have gone toe-to-toe with a very good side. We gave a good account of ourselves, obviously mistakes cost us on the night, but overall, I am very proud of them.

"The players are very disappointed not to come away with anything, but we will learn from these mistakes."

Both sides went into the game at Windsor Park having won their opening three league encounters and as a result, occupied first and second place in the Irish Premiership table.

It was the Blues who maintained their winning start to the season and regained top spot, as they managed to take advantage of Cliftonville mistakes and produced some clinical finishing to edge the away side in an end to end encounter.

Magilton admits the timing of Linfield's goals, the first coming on the stroke of half-time and the second just after Cliftonville had equalised, was particularly tough to take.

"[Before half-time] is an important moment in any game. You obviously don't want to concede then, but we gave the ball away in a dangerous area and they have top players that can hurt you and they did," he explained.

"Again the moments after you score the goal, you have to be switched on, you have to be focused. You can't give away cheap goals and we did."

Magilton is confident that the steep learning curve Tuesday night's game provided will stand his side, who are missing forwards Joe Gormley, Stephen Mallon, Ronan Hale and Ryan Curran through injury, in good stead moving forward.

"I think we deserved something from the game, but you don't always get what you deserve. Linfield, with the quality of player they have in the group, they capitalised on our mistakes," he conceded.

"We've been brilliant up to this point, but it is lesson learnt and we move on."

'We scored two well-worked goals'

Cooper has scored three goals in four games this season

Linfield manager David Healy was pleased that his side were able to come away with the victory in a hard-fought encounter and continue their 100% record at the start of the campaign.

"I thought it was a good game for the neutral, two good sides trying to play the right way," he said.

"It was competitive, Cliftonville came here and give us a good game and thankfully we came out with the three points."

McKee's goal means the striker has scored in all four games, whilst Cooper's header takes him to three so far this campaign.

Despite praising his forwards for their contribution, he felt that the Blues could have been even more ruthless on Tuesday.

"I demand a lot from our forward players. There were times in the game where I thought we could have been a bit more clinical in our decision-making but we did score two good, well-worked goals," Healy admitted.

The former striker reiterated that Linfield were at the "peak of their budget" and unlikely to bring in any new players.

He did, however, concede that there may be some outgoings before the transfer deadline.

"We are in the process of maybe losing one for non-footballing reasons. We are always looking, so you never know, but we are not actively pursuing anything at the minute. "