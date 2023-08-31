Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Nick Montgomery is being linked with the Hibs job

Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery is open to talking to Hibernian about their managerial vacancy with Neil Lennon considered favourite and Malky Mackay, Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson all in the running. (Sun) external-link

And Montgomery is the new favourite to take over at Easter Road. (Scotsman) external-link

Australia coach Graham Arnold has turned down an offer to become Hibs boss. (Record) external-link

The timing was not right for Arnold as he resisted a move into club management. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race to sign Hibs target Jamal Lowe. (Star) external-link

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke expects Celtic's Champions League group with Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord and Lazio to be "fun". (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic are considering signing free agent Ryan Bertrand, 34, to increase their options at left-back. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic have rejected a six-figure offer from Nottingham Forest for forward Rocco Vata, 18, who is also attracting interest from Italy. (Sun) external-link

Frankie McAvoy says technical director Steven Naismith can return as Hearts head coach now the Tynecastle side are out of Europe. (Sun) external-link

Cyriel Dessers says Rangers after to "lift" themselves when they host Celtic in Sunday's first derby meeting of the season. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has told Callum Booth, Ali Crawford and Ryan McGowan they can leave the club. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay wants to recruit one more player before Friday's transfer deadline. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Marcel Lewis, 21, on loan. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Fulham have contacted Manchester United over a potential deal for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, as they attempt to line up a replacement for Joao Palhinha. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are interested in Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27. (Mail) external-link

Southampton have agreed a fee with Sunderland that could rise to £12m to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 27. (Athletic -subscription required) external-link