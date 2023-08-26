Saturday's Championship reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Birmingham City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Birmingham City substitute Jay Stansfield hit a stunning 95th-minute winner to steal all three points against Plymouth Argyle.

The Devon side looked they had earned a deserved draw when Ryan Hardie equalised on the hour following Scott Hogan's eighth-minute opener.

But, for the second home game running, a Blues substitute came off the bench to get the winner. And, to further break visiting hearts, this one was scored by a Devonian, Stansfield, son of an Exeter City legend.

Only signed on loan from Premier League side Fulham on Friday, he coolly flicked the ball before hammering home a right-volley into the roof of the net at the Tilton End from 15 yards.

Cardiff City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City snatched a dramatic first win of the Championship season as Ryan Wintle's penalty in the eighth minute of added time left Sheffield Wednesday still without a point after four games.

Ike Ugbo fired Cardiffin front early in the second half with a fine touch and finish, before Callum O'Dowda spurned a great chance to make it two.

Wednesday responded strongly and scored a deserved equaliser as captain Barry Bannan curled in from 20 yards.

But just as the Owls looked set to earn their first point of the campaign, former Cardiff midfielder Will Vaulks conceded a penalty for handball and Wintle punished his mistake by calmly converting his spot-kick to prompt jubilant celebrations from the home crowd.

Coventry City 0-0 Sunderland

Coventry and Sunderland shared the points in a Championship stalemate, although both sides might have snatched it late on.

The two teams have struggled to replicate the form of last season which took them into the play-offs, and could not be separated.

The hosts dominated the opening 45, with Anthony Patterson twice saving from Matty Godden, while the influential Kasey Palmer sent over a fine ball which Ellis Simms, who scored seven goals in 17 for Sunderland before a loan recall by Everton last season, could not convert.

Former Black Cats goalkeeper Ben Wilson foiled his old side when he was called upon to make a double save from Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin.

That chance seemed to rally the visitors, with Jack Clarke, Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien all taking shots at the Coventry goal.

Substitute Yasin Asari and Haji Wright came close to beating Patterson late on, while Callum McFadzean blocked Jude Bellingham's effort to ensure the game remained scoreless.

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Norwich City

Jonathan Rowe's grabbed his fifth goal in five games this season as David Wagner's unbeaten Norwich City side made it three wins from four Championship games with a resounding victory over winless Huddersfield Town.

Josh Sargent charged down keeper Lee Nicholls' rushed clearance to put the visitors ahead and although the American was injured in the process, his withdrawal did not affect Norwich's attacking intent or rhythm.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the penalty spot inside 18 minutes after the impressive Rowe was brought down.

Rowe's close-range strike - his fourth league goal - as good as secured a third win in four league games and Sargent's replacement Adam Idah wrapped up the points with a stylish late fourth for the free-scoring Canaries.

Ipswich Town 3-4 Leeds United

Leeds United came from behind to register their first Championship win of the season and end Ipswich Town's perfect start in a seven-goal thriller at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys took a seventh-minute lead through Joe Rodon's own goal, but three goals in the space of nine minutes from Leeds turned the game on its head.

Forward Georginio Rutter scored his first goal for the Whites to equalise, and then Wilfried Gnonto, back in the side after apologising for refusing to play, poked home to put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute.

Debutant Joel Piroe soon extended the lead when the Dutch striker was on hand to convert after Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky failed to deal with a cross from Luis Sinisterra.

Nathan Broadhead pulled one back to make it 3-2 deep into first-half stoppage time and keep Ipswich in the contest, but Sinisterra seemed to have made the game safe with 15 minutes remaining when the Colombian winger swept home from inside the box.

There was still time for Ipswich to score again in injury time through Conor Chaplin, but Leeds held on to register their first win in 13 league outings.

Millwall 1-0 Stoke City

Millwall had to cling on to end a run of three straight home defeats to secure a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Stoke at The Den.

The Lions got back to winning ways after losing their last three games in all competitions thanks to Kevin Nisbet's low finish shortly before half-time.

Stoke rang the changes at the break but spurned a host of chances to equalise with Andre Vidigal denied by a fine Matija Sarkic save and Tyrese Campbell hitting the woodwork deep into stoppage-time.

The Potters are winless in six league games at Millwall, who have now won five of the last six games between the sides.

Preston North End 2-1 Swansea City

Preston North End's promising start to the season continued as they came from behind to beat winless Swansea City.

On-loan Newcastle United wing-back Harrison Ashby's classy first-half finish had put Swansea on course for a first Championship victory under Michael Duff.

But Andrew Hughes' precise header brought Preston level midway through the second half before Duane Holmes steered in the winner.

It was another disappointment for Swansea to end the week in which they lost Joel Piroe, although Duff may feel his side deserved something from what was a tight contest.

Defeat means the Welsh club have taken only two points from the first four league games of the new campaign, with their only success in 2023-24 coming in the Carabao Cup.

The mood is much brighter for Preston, whose gritty fightback means they have reached 10 points after four league fixtures for the first time in 15 years.

Rotherham United 1-2 Leicester City

Kasey McAteer curled home a superb late winner as Leicester City beat Rotherham United to continued their 100% start to the Championship season and move two points clear at the top of the table.

The Foxes academy product put the Foxes ahead, heading in at the back post after a fine run turn and cross from Kelechi Iheanacho.

A fired up Rotherham swiftly drew level the interval when Fred Onyedinma headed home.

But McAteer showed exquisite touch and composure to cut inside and earn victory with six minutes remaining.

Southampton 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Southampton maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season as they held-off battling QPR at St Mary's.

Sam Edozie's first goal for the club put Saints ahead but Jack Colback thumped the visitors level within two minutes.

It needed Adam Armstrong's fine volley - his fourth goal in as many league games - to decide the points in the final half-hour as Saints won at home for the first time since March.

Saints, who were without Nathan Tella and Che Adams, both linked with transfers away from the club, have 10 points from four games while Rangers have lost three of their four matches.

West Bromwich Albion 4-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's winless start to the Championship campaign continued as last season's play-off semi-finalists were beaten at West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies took the lead midway through the first half when Cedric Kipre powered in a volley and John Swift doubled the lead six minutes later with a fine solo effort.

Emmanuel Latte Lath headed in Sammy Silvera's cross to immediately pull one back for Boro, but Brandon Thomas-Asante restored West Brom's two-goal lead early in the second half after latching on to a backpass and rounding goalkeeper Seny Dieng before sliding in.

The visitors had Tommy Smith sent off in the 51st minute for a second bookable offence but had hope of a point when Marcus Forss made it 3-2 from the penalty spot with five minutes left after Darnell Furlong had been penalised for handball.

However, substitute Jeremy Sarmiento secured all three points for Carlos Corberan's men when the Ecuador international curled into the far corner in the first minute of added time.