Saturday's League One reports

Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Burton Albion 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Burton and Bolton had to settle for a point apiece as goals from Mark Helm and Dion Charles cancelled each other out in a draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

Helm put Burton ahead soon after half-time before Bolton, looking to get back to winning ways after their 4-0 home defeat to Wigan last time out, equalised through Charles just before the hour.

Albion had the clearest opening of the first half when winger Bobby Kamwa took advantage of some poor Bolton defending to run through and round goalkeeper Nathan Baxter only for his effort to hit the post.

Kamwa also fired wide from the edge of the box as Wanderers made a nervy start but the visitors grew into the game and both Randell Williams and Charles forced good saves from Max Crocombe in the Brewers goal.

The second half could not have started any better for Burton with Helm firing home a minute after the break when the Wanderers defence failed to deal with Kamwa's cross.

However, Bolton were level just before the hour when Charles pounced on indecisive Burton defending on the edge of the box to score.

Crocombe made an outstanding save to deny former Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo as Bolton pushed for all three points but neither side could find a winner in a pulsating encounter.

Cheltenham Town v Northampton Town

Exeter City v Reading

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Shrewsbury Town

Nine-man Fleetwood's dismal start to the season continued with a home defeat by Shrewsbury.

The hosts started well and their best opportunity came when the ball reached Junior Quitirna, whose and his acrobatic kick hit the post before being cleared off the line.

But, they came to rue their missed chances when Shrewsbury took the lead with their first shot of the game.

A mistake from Scott Robertson put Daniel Udoh one-on-one and he easily scored.

Before half-time Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch was shown a red card for bringing down Ryan Bowman.

After the break, Salop made the most of the extra man with Carl Winchester driving into the box from out wide to force a save from substitute goalkeeper Stephen McMullan.

However, Fleetwood responded when Jack Marriott poked a cross into the back of the net but the flag was up for offside.

The Cod Army continued to push but then lost Josh Earl late on to another red card in stoppage time.

Leyton Orient v Cambridge United

Lincoln City v Blackpool

Oxford United 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Tyler Goodrham struck early and late to earn Oxford victory over Charlton and their fourth straight win.

The youngster, who only turned 20 this month, had also scored in the U's last outing, a 3-1 triumph at Barnsley.

In the 10th minute he raced through the middle and hammered an unstoppable 20-yard drive past goalkeeper Harry Isted to fire the home side in front.

The Addicks rallied well, however, to boss large spells of the second half.

Alfie May equalised in the 63rd minute, lashing home his second goal of the season with a fierce low shot following good work from substitute Chem Campbell and hesitation in the home defence.

Substitute Stan Mills set up Oxford's winner five minutes from time, squeezing Ruben Rodrigues' right-wing cross through to Goodrham who knocked the ball past Isted with panache.

In a lively start to the game, Charlton went close through Nathan Asiimwe, who saw his powerful drive beaten out, and May, who forced goalkeeper James Beadle into a smothering save.

There was a threat every time Oxford went forward in the early stages, with Billy Bodin and Mark Harris firing over either side of Goodrham's goal.

In a game riddled with free kicks, the Addicks had six players yellow-carded as well as a member of Dean Holden's backroom staff.

Peterborough United v Derby County

Port Vale v Carlisle United

Stevenage v Portsmouth

Wigan Athletic v Barnsley

