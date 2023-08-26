Saturday's League Two reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

AFC Wimbledon v Forest Green Rovers

Barrow 1-1 Wrexham

Barrow came from a goal down to earn a point at home against Wrexham in League Two.

Wrexham took the lead on 12 minutes, Elliot Lee slotting home a penalty after Ollie Palmer was brought down by Tyrell Warren in the box.

Barrow equalised on 52 minutes, Emile Acquah curling in an effort into the top right corner, leaving goalkeeper Mark Howard no chance.

Barrow rise to ninth in the table, while Wrexham are 16th.

Bradford City v Crewe Alexandra

Gillingham v Colchester United

Harrogate Town v Morecambe

MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town v Stockport County

Newport County 3-1 Sutton United

Newport County rallied late to come from a goal down to beat Sutton United 3-1 at Rodney Parade.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes the visitors took the lead when Omari Patrick scored his third of the season.

County were level when Sutton defender Joe Kizzi turned the ball into his own net with 20 minutes left to play.

Seven minutes later the Exiles led for the first time as Shane McLoughlin picked out Harry Charsley to score before Will Evans sealed it late on.

Victory moves Newport into the League Two play-off places at this early stage of the season, while Sutton drop into the relegation zone.

Notts County v Tranmere Rovers

Salford City v Accrington Stanley

Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Walsall v Grimsby Town

