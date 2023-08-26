Saturday's National League reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Aldershot Town 3-1 Wealdstone

Aldershot were too strong for Wealdstone in a 3-1 victory at the EBB stadium.

Aldershot were the ones to strike first through a powerful shot from Ryan Glover 32 minutes in.

Lorent Tolaj and Jack Barham had chances come their way in the first half, but were not able to double the Shots' lead.

Eventually they managed to do so when, after Barham had a shot saved, Josh Stokes converted the rebound (54).

Stokes then went on to get his brace in the 76th minute, before Wealdstone grabbed a consolation with Sean Adarkwa scoring a close-range tap in (77).

Altrincham 2-1 Chesterfield

Altrincham came from behind to score two late goals and beat Chesterfield 2-1.

Jamie Grimes opened the scoring with a header in the 16th minute to give Chesterfield the advantage.

Altrincham pushed hard to strike back, but were unable to do so in the first half.

The chances continued to flow for both sides, and Justin Amaluzor put a chance over the bar from the edge of the box for the home outfit.

Alty did manage to equalise in the 83rd minute with Dior Angus opening his account for the club, and Angus managed to do it again four minutes into time added on.

